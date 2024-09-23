Palm Springs Pride looks for more volunteers as annual event draws near

Palm Springs Pride, the yearly event that celebrates diversity and inclusion in the Coachella Valley, needs more volunteers.

Event organizers say tens of thousands of visitors attend the event each year. They say they need significant volunteer support to make sure the festival stays safe and organized.

The Palm Springs Pride festival begins on Thursday, October 31st, and ends on Sunday, November 3rd. The parade also takes place on Sunday, November 3rd at 10:00 a.m.

