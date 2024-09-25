Fundraising efforts to bring home Palm Desert mother who suffered brain aneurysm in Texas continue

Earlier this month, News Channel Three reported on the fundraising efforts to bring home Melissa Garcia-Wolensky, a well-known Firebirds fan from Palm Desert, after she suffered a brain aneurysm in Texas.

Today, the community is organizing a fundraiser at Maracas Mexican Cantina & Grill to bring her home from Texas and help with her medical bills.

The fundraiser will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 20% of the proceeds from today's sales will go to Melissa's family.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from family members & the community as they work to bring Melissa home.