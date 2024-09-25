Skip to Content
News

Fundraising efforts to bring home Palm Desert mother who suffered brain aneurysm in Texas continue

By
New
Published 10:31 AM

Earlier this month, News Channel Three reported on the fundraising efforts to bring home Melissa Garcia-Wolensky, a well-known Firebirds fan from Palm Desert, after she suffered a brain aneurysm in Texas.

Today, the community is organizing a fundraiser at Maracas Mexican Cantina & Grill to bring her home from Texas and help with her medical bills.

The fundraiser will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 20% of the proceeds from today's sales will go to Melissa's family.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from family members & the community as they work to bring Melissa home.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content