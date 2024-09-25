How much will Southwest Airlines change to boost profits? Some details are emerging

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines leaders say they will provide more details about their plan to change the airline and increase profits. Southwest is holding an investor meeting Thursday at its Dallas headquarters. The event is taking place as Southwest tries to fend off a possible proxy fight from one of its biggest shareholders, hedge fund Elliott Investment Management. Southwest has been contemplating an overhaul for months, but the push for radical change became even more important to management this summer, when Elliott built a big stake in the airline and complained about its sagging profits and stock price.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.