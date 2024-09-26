Skip to Content
News

Woman distributes free Narcan on ‘Save a Life Day’ to protect at-risk communities

By
Published 10:05 AM

In honor of "Save a Life Day," one local woman is on a mission to distribute free Narcan kits, helping to prevent opioid overdose deaths in vulnerable populations. 

Athena Huss, began handing out kits at a local church from 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses, is becoming a crucial tool in combating the opioid epidemic, especially among unhoused and high-risk individuals.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Huss, as she makes her way through town distributing these life saving kits.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content