Woman distributes free Narcan on ‘Save a Life Day’ to protect at-risk communities

In honor of "Save a Life Day," one local woman is on a mission to distribute free Narcan kits, helping to prevent opioid overdose deaths in vulnerable populations.

Athena Huss, began handing out kits at a local church from 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Narcan, a life-saving medication that reverses opioid overdoses, is becoming a crucial tool in combating the opioid epidemic, especially among unhoused and high-risk individuals.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Huss, as she makes her way through town distributing these life saving kits.