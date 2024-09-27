33rd annual celebration of ‘The Dinah’ underway in Palm Springs

This year marks the 33rd Annual celebration of The Dinah. Organizers call it the longest-running festival of its kind for queer women around the world.

Many have described The Dinah as, 'A party with a cause.'

"Definitely an environment that is safe, secure, a lot of fun," said Candice Connors, who's visiting from Massachusetts. "People are willing to just start chatting with you and strike up friendships and relationships."

Year after year the festival is known to attract thousands of attendees from across the country and around the world.

Along with being a bucket list event for several attendees, the festival’s founder says The Dinah has been known to contribute millions of dollars to Palm Springs' economy.

"It's a consumer base that likes to spend money and loves to be invited and loves to know that where they are, that they're welcome," said Mariah Hanson, the Dinah's Founder. "It really just creates this very financially positive experience for Palm Springs and also for our customers."

Hanson also adds that in a year of political turmoil, it’s essential to create a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think that the LGBTQ+ community is potentially facing an onslaught of hate filled rhetoric and legislation all across the country," added Hanson.

"You're seeing a lot of people attack the LGBTQ+ community, that we have an opportunity to create a safe environment and space for us to just exist, and be happy, and be open, and love who we love," said Connors.

Throughout the decades Palm Springs remains the premier destination to host the world renowned Dinah.

"I think Palm Springs is a model city for any city in this country about inclusivity and diversity. So I'm proud to present the Dinah here," Hanson said.

Hansons said the festival has a 100 percent buy-out this year – meaning they’ve sold out every room at the Riviera and some of that business has overflowed to other hotels.