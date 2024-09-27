Student reportedly brings pellet gun to school, charges pending

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirms that a student who brought a pellet gun to Toro Canyon Middle School, located on the 86-000 Block of Avenue 66, earlier this week is now facing charges.

The incident happened Wednesday, at 2:15 p.m., when someone reported that a juvenile brought a weapon to the location. Upon arrival, deputies determined the weapon was a pellet gun.

There were no threats made or injuries reported. Charges will be filed with juvenile probation for possession of a replica firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. We have reached out to Coachella Valley Unified School District Officials for more information.