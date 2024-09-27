Suicide Prevention Month: key signs and support strategies from the Betty Ford Center

September is Suicide Prevention Month. The CDC reports that suicide is one of America’s leading causes of death. They also found that there were nearly two times as many suicides in the United States as there were homicides.

The Betty Ford Center is one the Coachella Valley’s oldest treatment facilities treating both substance abuse and mental health.

They list some of the warning signs that may indicate the occurrence of suicidal ideations as:

Increased substance use

Impulsivity or recklessness

Agitation

Aggression

Social withdrawal

Loss of interest in activities

Mood swings

Preoccupation with death

Talking about death more often

Purchase of pills or weapons

Giving away valued possessions

Expressing hopelessness

Sleeping very little or too much

Melissa Hawkins, a clinical supervisor at the Betty Ford Center, emphasizes that raising awareness and engaging in open conversations about mental health with loved ones can be one of the most effective ways to provide support. "It helps reduce the stigma around it and it also helps those who might be having a hard time with the thoughts. This can open up and avenue for them to share and get help."

Having conversations can be difficult, but Hawkins says it's important to provide a safe space for your loved ones. "It's okay to not be okay," said Hawkins. "Everybody has value and worth and there are people who want to help and are able to help. You are certainly not alone in what you're going through."

For more helpful information about suicide prevention, head to this link.