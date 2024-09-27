Vehicle fire burns 38 acres after driver falls asleep at the wheel in Thermal area

A vehicle fire spread to nearby vegetation, burning approximately 38 acres, injuring a firefighter, and causing major traffic along State Route 86 in the Thermal area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle was reported at around 5:23 p.m. at SR 86 near 70th Avenue.

CAL FIRE confirmed that the first reports indicated that a vehicle involved in a roll over crash was fully engulfed in flames. CHP added that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and overturned onto the right shoulder

The driver exited the vehicle and the vehicle caught on fire. The fire spread to nearby brush.

The fire ultimately burned 38 acres before forward progress was stopped just before 7:00 p.m., CAL FIRE confirmed.

Officials said a firefighter was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury. The driver of the vehicle that crashed declined further treatment at the scene.

The north and southbound sides of SR-86 were impacted.

Traffic on SR-86 at 7:00 p.m.

