Hospital clowns bring joy to young Ukrainian cancer patients who survived Russian missile attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two months after Russia bombed Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital, some of the young cancer patients who survived the strike are having their spirits bolstered by hospital clowns. At Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, an initiative called the “Bureau of Smiles and Support” is going into the wards, cheering up the young cancer patients who survived the strike and returned to continue treatment. The founders and volunteer clowns from Bureau of Smiles and Support initiative tell about the challenges and motivation of their work, highly appreciated by medical personnel and parents of the children undergoing treatment.

