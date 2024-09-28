Michael’s House celebrates National Recovery Month, honors stories of hope

In recognition of National Recovery Month, Michael's House is having a Recovery Festival on Saturday.

Located in Palm Springs, Michael's House is a residential treatment center.

Michael's House Director of Business Development said the event honors the strength and resilience of those on their recovery journey, as well as the service providers who support them.

According to RUHS Riverside County Overdose Data to Action dashboard, 150 people have died from fentanyl overdose in 2024.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from those speaking at the event.