Driver recovering after two-vehicle crash in Indio

A warning was being sent out to drivers to slow down in school zones following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

It was reported after 8:00 a.m. in front of Richard Oliphant Elementary School in Indio.

Indio Police Department investigators said a Jeep T-boned a Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said both parties cooperated with police officers.

Traffic had to be redirected as crews cleared up the crash.

Waymond Fermond of Indio City Council said speed and cell phone use while driving are serious concerns in school zones. He urged drivers to use extra caution close to schools.