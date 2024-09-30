Skip to Content
News

Driver recovering after two-vehicle crash in Indio

Waymond Fermon
By
Published 11:06 PM

A warning was being sent out to drivers to slow down in school zones following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

It was reported after 8:00 a.m. in front of Richard Oliphant Elementary School in Indio.

Indio Police Department investigators said a Jeep T-boned a Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said both parties cooperated with police officers.

Traffic had to be redirected as crews cleared up the crash.

Waymond Fermond of Indio City Council said speed and cell phone use while driving are serious concerns in school zones. He urged drivers to use extra caution close to schools.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content