Local Massage Envy closures announced

Two Massage Envy locations in the desert have closed their doors.

Owners announced that both the La Quinta and Palm Desert locations were closed due to financial pressures from state regulations.

They also blamed rising labor and insurance costs.

Outside both locations on Monday, signs were posted -- directing clients to reach out to guest relations for questions about memberships.

Members with questions were asked to contact Massage Envy guest relations at (866) 690-9108 or email at GuestRelations@MassageEnvy.com.

