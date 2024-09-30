Skip to Content
News

Local Massage Envy closures announced

News Channel 3
By
Published 11:28 PM

Two Massage Envy locations in the desert have closed their doors.

Owners announced that both the La Quinta and Palm Desert locations were closed due to financial pressures from state regulations.

They also blamed rising labor and insurance costs.

Outside both locations on Monday, signs were posted -- directing clients to reach out to guest relations for questions about memberships.

Members with questions were asked to contact Massage Envy guest relations at (866) 690-9108 or email at GuestRelations@MassageEnvy.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content