Fire crews aggressively attack the Line Fire along Highway 38 near Angelus Oaks

Published 2:09 PM

Angelus Oaks remains under an evacuation order today as the Line Fire creeps closer to the mountain community.

Firefighters were seen dropping water from helicopters and fire retardant from air tankers earlier today along Highway 38, no more than half a mile away from the town.

Fire officials say they're taking advantage of calmer winds, which is helping them fight the fire.

Coming up tonight on News Channel Three – hear from fire officials about the latest updates and see what their firefighting efforts look like.

Gavin Nguyen

