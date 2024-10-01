Frontier Airlines to Offer Flights from Palm Springs to Denver, SF

Palm Springs International Airport announced today that Frontier Airlines will offer upcoming routes to Denver and San Francisco starting on Dec. 12.

The nonstop flights to Denver International Airport and San Francisco International Airport will be available three times a week, airport officials said.

"We are delighted to make our return to Palm Springs, the latest in our rapid growth in the great state of California,'' Josh Flyr, Frontier's vice president of network and operations design, said in a statement. "Whether consumers are looking to travel to the Bay Area, the Rocky Mountains, or beyond, it is our privilege to offer them convenient and affordable travel options at PSP."

To mark the launch, the airline is offering Discount Den members introductory fares to each destination of $49 and $19, respectively, on flights purchased until Monday, according to the statement.

The promotional fares are valid on select days of the week through the end of February, with some blackout dates surrounding Christmas, New Year's Day and Valentine's Day. The promotional prices do not include baggage or advance seat assignment fees, and other conditions may apply as well.

With the new routes, Frontier Airlines now serves nine in-state markets, airport officials said.

"We're excited to welcome Frontier Airlines back to PSP, adding to the growing number of carriers and travel options at our airport,'' PSP Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement. "Whether you're heading to the Bay Area, the Rockies, or anywhere in the world, PSP in making it easier and more affordable to get there."

Frequency and times could be subject to change. Travelers can visit https://flights.flyfrontier.com/ for updated information.