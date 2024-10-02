Two predawn explosions rock the area around the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen but no one is injured

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two predawn explosions have taken place in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, prompting the nearby Jewish school to close for the day. Police say no one was injured in the blasts at around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They’re investigating a possible link between the explosions and embassy, which sits in an area with several diplomatic missions. Security has also been stepped up around Copenhagen’s main synagogue ahead of the Jewish New Year holidays on Thursday and Friday. The chairman of Denmark’s Jewish community issued a statement urging people to remain aware in public spaces but said there was no reason to refrain from participating in Jewish life.

