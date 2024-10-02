Inside Riverside County Child Exploitation Teams fight against child exploitation

The Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET) is tasked with investigating CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The team works in collaboration with federal, state and local agencies.

News Channel 3 is checking back in with the team after Governor Gavin Newsom approved two new measures aiming to help shield minors from the creation of harmful child sexual imagery using artificial intelligence technologies.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the teams efforts to combat child exploitation crimes with advanced technology and the assistance of a specially trained K-9 unit.