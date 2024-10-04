Biden says he doesn’t know whether Israel is holding up peace deal to influence 2024 US election
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has offered some terse words for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he doesn’t know whether the Israeli leader is holding up a peace deal in order to influence the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Biden went on to say “no administration has helped Israel” more than his. He added that Netanyahu should “remember that.” Biden was responding to comments made by one of his allies, Sen. Chris Murphy, who said this week that he was concerned Netanyahu had little interest in a peace deal in part because of U.S. politics.