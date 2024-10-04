Palm Springs awarded encampment resolution funding from Governor Newsom’s office

California is giving 18 local communities nearly $131 million in total, to help people experiencing homelessness in "dangerous encampments" — and Palm Springs is one of the communities receiving this money.

The City of Palm Springs announced Governor Newsom's office awarded it Encampment Resolution funding and that the money is part of the state’s effort to address homelessness and encampment issues across California.

The city is receiving $5,106,731.

For more information on how the city plans to use the award, stay with News Channel 3.