Political leaders rally supporters in Indio ahead of Election Day

With 30 days until the general election, several Coachella Valley Democratic supporters and volunteers attended Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz and Democratic Nominee for United States Senate Adam Schiff's event in Indio on Sunday.

Volunteers in attendance heard from the candidates and then received a brief training before going out to knock on doors to encourage voters to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Palm Springs City Councilwoman and Democratic Nominee for State Senate Lisa Middleton and Palm Springs City Councilwoman and Democratic Nominee for State Assembly Christy Holstege also attended.

Congressman Ruiz is running for re-election in California's 25th Congressional District. He will be facing Ian Weeks in the general election on November 5.

Congressman Schiff is running against Republican Steve Garvey in the race for California's U.S. Senate seat.

Garvey is a former Los Angeles Dodgers player who is a Palm Desert resident.

