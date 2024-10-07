Georgia Supreme Court halts ruling striking down state’s near-ban on abortions as the state appeals
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court has halted a ruling striking down the state’s near-ban on abortions while the state appeals. The law that a judge found unconstitutional effectively prohibited abortions beyond about six weeks of pregnancy, often before women realize they’re pregnant. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that Georgians’ constitutional right to privacy includes the right to make personal healthcare decisions. McBurney’s decision restored a state law law allowing abortions until viability, roughly 22 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy. The high court suspended that ruling on Monday while it considers the state attorney general’s appeal.