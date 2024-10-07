Skip to Content
News

The Suns defeated the Lakers in their second preseason game at Acrisure Arena

By
today at 1:06 AM
Published 1:03 AM

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-114 in their second preseason game at Acrisure Arena.

Stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, and Lebron James all took the floor and played in the first half.

Lebron had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 16 minutes.

Along with the star-studded showing, Lebron and his son Bronny shared the floor for the first time together and made history, becoming the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

The game between the Pacific rivals did come down to the final minutes, but the Lakers' three-point percentage put them out of reach, shooting 27.5 percent beyond the arc compared to the Suns 41 percent.

The Laker's next preseason game will be in Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday, October 10th. Tip-off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Lakers basketball in the Coachella Valley.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content