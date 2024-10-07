The Suns defeated the Lakers in their second preseason game at Acrisure Arena

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-114 in their second preseason game at Acrisure Arena.

Stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, and Lebron James all took the floor and played in the first half.

LeBron x KD 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ECsxOcWWHE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2024

Lebron had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 16 minutes.

LEBRON CHASE DOWN BLOCK 🤯



YEAR 22 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rlis8PckPU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2024

Along with the star-studded showing, Lebron and his son Bronny shared the floor for the first time together and made history, becoming the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

BRON & BRONNY TAKE THE COURT FOR THE FIRST TIME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7NuJEjhQXb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2024

The game between the Pacific rivals did come down to the final minutes, but the Lakers' three-point percentage put them out of reach, shooting 27.5 percent beyond the arc compared to the Suns 41 percent.

The Laker's next preseason game will be in Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday, October 10th. Tip-off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Lakers basketball in the Coachella Valley.