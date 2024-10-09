Passenger killed in crash with semi truck on WB I-10 near Monterey exit
A passenger was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 near the Monterey Avenue exit in Thousand Palms.
The crash was reported at around 5:15 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle rear-ended the semi-truck. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle was injured, but it is unknown the extent.
The freeway is shut down as of 6:30 p.m. Westbound traffic is backed up from Monterey to Cook Street. There's no word on how long the road closure will remain in place.
