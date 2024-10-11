Hispanic Councilmember addresses split in Latino support ahead of former President Trump’s visit

Hispanic Cathedral City councilmember Ernesto M. Gutierrez said he will attend former President Trump's rally on Saturday.

"As a Republican councilmember and Hispanic, I’m beyond thrilled that Former President Donald J. Trump will be here in our valley," Gutierrez said. "I will be attending his rally and I’m completely excited about it. Our Latino community needs to hear Trump’s message of hope."

The 2024 U.S. presidential race is showing signs of shifting Latino voter preferences, with former President Donald Trump gaining ground among this demographic compared to previous election cycles.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said, “Trump’s attacks on immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, and the most vulnerable among us don’t align with the values of our community. He has consistently expressed disdain for the type of diversity that helps define Coachella. We don’t know why Trump is visiting, but we know he wasn’t invited by the people who live here. He ain’t like us.”

