Donald Trump to host a rally in Coachella on Saturday, Oct. 12

Former President Donald Trump is planning to host a rally in the Coachella Valley this weekend.

According to his campaign website, Trump is scheduled to host a rally at Calhoun Ranch in Coachella on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Doors are scheduled to open at Noon.

Click here to register for tickets to the event. You can only register up to two tickets per mobile number.

The city of Coachella is roughly 98 percent Hispanic. Located in the eastern part of the Coachella Valley, it's known for its agricultural production, the second-largest industry in our local economy.

Trump was last in the Coachella Valley in 2020 for a fundraising event in Rancho Mirage. Notably, a day after leaving the valley, Trump slammed the iconic Palm Springs wind turbines, which he has done since at least 2012.

The 45th president has a history in the region as well. The Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella was once called "Trump 29" back in the early 2000s.

President Trump at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the casino. Current Indio Councilmember Waymond Fermon is next to him as security.



The partnership between the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Trump ran from 2002 to 2006. The casino has been known as "Spotlight 29" ever since.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.