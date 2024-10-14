School Lunch Week: PSUSD serving over 22,000 nutritious meals a day

The National School Lunch Program serves nearly 30 million children daily.

Palm Springs Unified School District is celebrating National School Lunch Week with the theme “School Lunch Pirates: Find Your Treasure.”

School lunches are incredibly important to the success of students both in and out of the classroom, that’s why nutritional value is a top priority for PSUSD’s Nutrition Services Department.

More than 95% of students at Palm Springs Unified are living in poverty. The district ensures that all students are provided 3 free meals a day.

“There is a strong need,” said Adam Brown, the Assistant Director of Nutrition Services at PSUSD. So far this year we’ve served over 453,000 lunches. That’s 453,000 opportunities to fuel learning and growth.”

This week the district is teaching students about the importance of a healthy lifestyle through exciting meals like Treasure Island Tacos, Shiver Me Tenders and Potato Wedges, and Spaghetti and Cannon Meatballs.