Trump rally attendees express frustration after being stranded following Saturday’s event

Published 10:49 AM

"Chaotic" – a word that some attendees at former President Trump's Coachella rally described the event after its conclusion Saturday evening.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said of the situation, "It didn't go very smoothly. There were a lot of people trying to leave at the same time and logistically, it wasn't conducive to going smoothly. As far as we know there were no injuries, there were no incidents, no neighbors called to complain, and as far as I know, everyone made it home safely."

Several viewers have contacted our newsroom. Some have said they were stranded for several hours while bus service was limited after the rally wrapped up.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from organizers on what happened, and what could be changed if it happened again.

