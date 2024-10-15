Skip to Content
California breaks ground on expansion for Salton Sea habitat restoration project

A project aimed at restoring habitat surrounding the Salton Sea is expanding.

The project, called the Species Habitat Conservation (SCH) Project, created a number of ponds and wetlands, which are important habitats for fish and birds. These wetlands also help reduce dust emissions, improving air quality surrounding the Salton Sea.

The SCH Project was completed at 4,100 acres. With additional federal funding, officials broke ground on a 750-acre expansion, which will create additional ponds and wetlands.

