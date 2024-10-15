In the heartland of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cellphone chats have become death sentences in the continuing, bloody factional war inside the Sinaloa drug cartel. Cartel gunmen stop youths on the street or in their cars and demand their phones. If they find a contact who’s a member of a rival faction, a chat with a wrong word or a photo with the wrong person, the owner is dead. As a new generation of drug capos finds new tactics, residents of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, are mourning their old lives, when the wheels of the local economy were greased by cartel wealth but civilians seldom suffered — unless they cut off the wrong pickup truck in traffic.

