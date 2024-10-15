Jill Biden is out campaigning again — but not for her husband anymore. She’s pumping up Harris

CLAWSON, Mich. (AP) — Jill Biden has resumed campaigning for the first time in months. But she’s no longer pushing Democrats to support her husband, President Joe Biden. Instead, the first lady is now putting her energy toward boosting Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to be elected president next month. Biden endorsed Harris after he dropped his reelection bid over the summer. On Tuesday, the first lady wrapped up a five-day swing through the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. She uses her campaign speeches to validate Harris and take on Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate.

