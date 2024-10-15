Maui wildfire survivors will get an additional year of housing help from FEMA

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a one-year extension of housing help for Maui wildfire survivors. Housing has been a major challenge in recovering from the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire. The fire killed at least 102 people and displaced 12,000. Hawaii officials say that the housing assistance was set to end in February but that FEMA approved an extension that will end in February 2026. The deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century created uncertainty for many survivors who have been forced to move multiple times, often from one hotel room to another. FEMA has provided rentals for survivors who did not have insurance coverage for fire losses.

