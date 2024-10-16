Korean and Vietnam War veterans secure golf carts for Veterans Day Parade

Bob Silva, a Korean War veteran, and Jim Rothblatt, a Vietnam War veteran, are celebrating after securing a golf cart to help them complete the upcoming Veterans Day Parade.

Each year, the two men are a part of a group of veterans who "bring up the rear" of the parade.

Rothblatt, who fills out the application for the group each year, says it's an effort full of symbolism. "Rather than just wind up randomly any point in the parade, I ask to be last place. And one of the things that's read a narrative as we march along is that it's symbolic that we pick up the rear of the parade, that no group of veterans ever be forgotten or abandoned again," he says.

"But for me, it's kind of a painful experience. But, it's important to me. So I do it as long as I can do it, because I want to make sure that the people that I knew that did not come home or at least are remembered by one person," he continues.

Recently, they have noticed that fellow veterans have had trouble completing the mile-long parade route. After weeks of looking for transportation to solve this issue, they secured a golf cart from the Magic Cart Ride, a tour operator based in Palm Springs.

Now, after Rothblatt and Silva's hard work, they're asking for more Korean and Vietnam War veterans to bring up the rear alongside them.