Nationwide IV bag shortage affecting hospitals around the Coachella Valley

The U.S. is facing an intravenous, or IV, bag supply shortage after Hurricane Helen caused disruptions at a manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

Federal officials say flooding caused major impacts at the Baxter International plant, forcing workers to move critical supplies out of the building. Experts also say several batches of IV fluids were damaged and potentially contaminated and had to be discarded. The plant is temporarily shut down and hopes to be back to normal production by the end of the year.

Because the Baxter plant is responsible for manufacturing around 60% of the country's supply of sterile fluids, the disruptions are causing a strain on the national supply. Several hospitals around the U.S. are now having to limit their usage, including hospital here in the valley. In order to preserve the current supply some hospitals, like Eisenhower Health, are cancelling or postponing elective surgeries.

