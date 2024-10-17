Community Care Room opens up in Indio to provide support for new and expecting families

New and expecting parents around the Coachella Valley now have another place to go to get the resources and support they need.

On Thursday morning, the non-profit About Families, along with the City of Indio, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open up the new space. About Families is an organization that offers help to pregnant women, new parents and expecting families. The new project is being called the "Community Care Room", and it will provide a safe and welcome place for professionals and experts to meet with families.

"Our goal of this room is for it to be open every day," said Joanna Bole Whitlow, the Founder and Director of About Families. "We want this room to be a drop in space for families with new babies, or with any children to get support and education. We also will have community resources like diapers, formula, and breast pumps as well as support and education for families.”

About Families also provides services like mother support groups, father support groups, breastfeeding education and support, and parenting classes.