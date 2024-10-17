San Diego area tribe awards La Quinta Middle School with $5,000 educational grant

It's a California tribe supporting education up and down the state including in the Coachella Valley.

State Representative Greg Wallace presented students at La Quinta Middle School with a $5,000 Barona Education Grant Thursday.

The money is intended to purchase educational materials including books and computers to help current and future students learn more.

La Quinta Middle School administrators say they plan to use the award to pay for high-interest books and family support to encourage student literacy.

La Quinta Middle School Principal Kristen Wood said, "I think it's amazing. Anytime that anyone, any philanthropy is supporting early literacy, and supporting the schools in supporting those endeavors, we're very very thankful."

The Barona Band of Mission Indians is located in San Diego County. It awards the grants each year to a K-12 school in every California State Senate District and State Assembly District, plus each State Executive Office Holder.

Desert Sands Unified School District Board of Education President Dr. Kailee Watson said, "The board of Education has developed three goals for the district, one of them being early literacy. So grants like this provide an opportunity for an equitable way to provide resources to all our students."

The grant dollars cannot be used for wages, recreational equipment, office supplies, furniture, or any other non-academic projects or programs.

Students and teachers at La Quinta Middle School said they're looking forward to benefitting from the tribe's educational donation.