BLSS: Week 9 high school football highlights and scores
Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books.
This week's schedule was headlined by a DEL showdown between two unbeaten teams, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.
- Rancho Mirage 28 at La Quinta 42 - Blackhawks improve to 3-0, in sole possession of first place in league
- Palm Springs 20 at Xavier Prep 35
- Yucca Valley 49 at Indio 21
- Desert Mirage 0 at Cathedral City 30
- 29 Palms 18 at Coachella Valley 55
- Vasquez 14 at Desert Christian Academy 21
- Shadow Hills 7 at Palm Desert 17
- Desert Hot Springs 0 at Banning 23
- Hamilton 52 at Desert Chapel 27
