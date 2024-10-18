Skip to Content
BLSS: Week 9 high school football highlights and scores

today at 10:59 PM
Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books.

This week's schedule was headlined by a DEL showdown between two unbeaten teams, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.

  • Rancho Mirage 28 at La Quinta 42 - Blackhawks improve to 3-0, in sole possession of first place in league
  • Palm Springs 20 at Xavier Prep 35
  • Yucca Valley 49 at Indio 21
  • Desert Mirage 0 at Cathedral City 30
  • 29 Palms 18 at Coachella Valley 55
  • Vasquez 14 at Desert Christian Academy 21
  • Shadow Hills 7 at Palm Desert 17
  • Desert Hot Springs 0 at Banning 23
  • Hamilton 52 at Desert Chapel 27

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

