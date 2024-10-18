BLSS: Week 9 high school football highlights and scores

Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books.

This week's schedule was headlined by a DEL showdown between two unbeaten teams, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.

Rancho Mirage 28 at La Quinta 42 - Blackhawks improve to 3-0, in sole possession of first place in league

Palm Springs 20 at Xavier Prep 35

Yucca Valley 49 at Indio 21

at Indio 21 Desert Mirage 0 at Cathedral City 30

29 Palms 18 at Coachella Valley 55

Vasquez 14 at Desert Christian Academy 21

Shadow Hills 7 at Palm Desert 17

Desert Hot Springs 0 at Banning 23

Hamilton 52 at Desert Chapel 27

