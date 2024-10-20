Customers haunted by expensive Halloween prices

Halloween candy, costumes and decoration prices are high for families this year due to inflation.

Consumers are expected to spend $11.6 billion on Halloween this year, with shoppers planning to spend an average of $104 each, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

News Channel 3 spoke with people who said they are noticing higher prices.

Some said they're cutting back spending on candy and decorations.

"Prices are high. It seems like costumes get more expensive every year when we try to buy something," Geoffrey Demke said.

"It seems pretty pricey just for some cheap costumes," Cecily Rodriguez.

Susie Hinson said she finds creative ways to celebrate without breaking the bank.

"Bags of candy have gone up quite a bit. I know people don't have a lot of money to spend," Hinson said. "I've been giving away toothbrushes for the past 12 years."