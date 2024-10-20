Palm Springs Public Library hosts “Pride On The Page” festival

Over two dozen LGTBQ+ and affirming authors turned out Sunday for the Palm Springs Public Library Foundation's third annual "Pride On The Page" festival.

The free full day festival brought together local and national authors in a series of panels to discuss topics of LGBTQ+ representation in media, humor and pain.

Attendees also enjoyed book signings and sales, as well as learn about new renovations underway at the Palm Springs Library.

For more information on future events, https://www.pslibraryfoundation.org/pride-on-the-page-2024.