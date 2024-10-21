Here’s why every Australian can request, and receive, a free portrait of King Charles

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Photo portraits of King Charles are available in Australia under a little-known government policy that says every citizen there can request, and receive, a portrait of their monarch. It’s unusual in a nation where leaders are increasingly ambivalent about the British royals as Australia’s heads of state. The portraits were in the spotlight for the king’s visit last week. The portrait of the king was provided to Australia this July. Since then, more than 17,000 copies have been distributed to lawmakers, according to the Department of Finance.

