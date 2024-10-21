Longest-serving state legislative leader exploited the public trust, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are telling a jury that former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan repeatedly exploited his public role for private benefit. The allegations came during a two-hour opening statement at trial Monday. Prosecutors said the Chicago Democrat abused his power in a pattern of corruption. Madigan’s defense attorneys quickly batted down the accusations in their opening comments. Madigan is charged in a 23-count indictment with racketeering conspiracy, using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion. Prosecutors say the lawmaker used his influence to pass legislation favorable to utility companies that doled out kickbacks, jobs and contracts to Madigan loyalists.

