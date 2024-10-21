Magic of Lights slated to return to Indio

The Empire Polo Grounds in Indio was gearing up for 'Magic of Lights'.

The holiday event was in its third year. It was expected to feature dozens of light displays - made up of more than two million dazzling lights.

In addition to a holiday lights experience, organizers said attendees could check out the Holly Jolly Village; that's where visitors also had a chance to get a selfie with Santa.

The opening date was set for November 19, 2024.

The last showing was slated for December 29, 2024.

Organizers also announced they were offering an unlimited 'Magic of Lights' season pass.

