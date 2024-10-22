Rising Concern: Dengue Fever Cases on the Rise in Southern California

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control is warning valley residents that a rise in Dengue fever cases in Southern California is causing some concern. Both Los Angeles and San Diego counties have reported an increasing number of new cases of the virus.

There are no reported cases of dengue in Riverside country. Dengue can be transmitted through an infected bite of an Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Aedes is a common black and white small mosquito seen in Southern California.

The most common dengue symptoms are fever with aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain) nausea, vomiting, and rash.

In California, almost all reported cases of dengue are in people infected by mosquitoes while traveling to different parts of the world.

Travel-related dengue cases have increased due to ongoing outbreaks around the world. In the United States, public health authorities in Puerto Rico declared an outbreak in March 2024. Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert advisory regarding the increased risk of dengue virus (DENV) infections in the United States in 2024.

To help eliminate mosquitoes from your home and prevent mosquito bites:

Residents must eliminate all possible water sources around their homes. This mosquito is active in the fall months, making it more likely people will be bitten. Mosquitoes can lay eggs in and near standing water.

Wearing repellent is essential to staying healthy,” said Jeremy Wittie, General Manager for the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/dengue/outbreaks/2024/index.html.