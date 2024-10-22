Skip to Content
Students injured in bus crash in Rancho Mirage

Published 2:09 PM

Seven students on a Coachella Valley Unified School bus were injured Tuesday just before 1:00 pm. Cal Fire says the bus was involved in a 3-car collision on Ramon Road near Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

According to Dr. Esparza from Coachella Valley Unified, who went to the crash scene, 6 out of the 17 students on the bus have been taken to area hospitals to be checked out. CHP is also states that another person was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash is also causing back up in the area, with Eastbound lanes of Ramon Road near Bob Hope Drive shut down, and traffic being diverted. CHP is handling the crash investigation.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

