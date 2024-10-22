Skip to Content
Traffic Alert: 3 day Road closure on Indian Canyon Drive begins Tuesday night

Published 4:44 PM

One of the valley's main roads will be closed for 3 days for road repairs. The road Closure will take place on Indian Canyon Drive starting Tuesday night, October 22 at 11:00 pm through Friday, October 25 at 5:00 pm.

The closure will be between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Avenue in North Palm Springs for asphalt grinding, paving, and a traffic pattern shift.

City officials recommend that people use alternative routes to avoid delays and backups near the closure area.

Aramis Rivera

