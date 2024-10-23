Coachella Valley seeing issue with proper hazardous waste disposal

On Tuesday, Walmart was ordered to pay $7.5 million in penalties for violating environmental regulations regarding the disposal of toxic and medical waste. The company illegally disposed of the sensitive waste in regular trash bins and then took those bins to local landfills not equipped to handle the materials.

But it's an issue many households are unintentionally doing, including in the Coachella Valley.

According to Burrtec Waste Management, they find hazardous materials being placed in the wrong bin "more often than not."

Common household hazardous wastes include but are not limited to:

Antifreeze

Batteries

Drain cleaners

Electronic wastes (e.g., TVs, computer monitors, cell phones)

Glue and adhesives

Household cleaners

Oven cleaners Paints

Pesticides

Pool cleaners

Solvents

Used oil

Waste containing asbestos

Wastes containing mercury (e.g., thermometers, fluorescent lights)

Anything else that is labeled with the following is also considered HHW:

Toxic - Poisonous or causes long-term illness (such as cancer). Pesticides, cleaners, antifreeze and many other products are toxic.

Flammable - Burns easily. Paint, thinners and other solvents, and auto products are the most common flammable home products.

Corrosive - Dissolves metal or human tissue (acid, for example). Oven cleaner, drain cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner and auto batteries are common corrosive products.

Oxidizer - Common oxidizers contain chlorine or bromine and are good sanitizers (i.e. swimming pool chlorine).

If hazardous waste is found in regular trash, it can contaminate the entire waste stream, potentially polluting the environment through landfill leachate, contaminating recycling materials, and posing a health risk to workers handling the waste.

Officials say these items should be taken to your nearest Household Hazardous Waste facility, which you can find here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.