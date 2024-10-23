Skip to Content
Modest heatwave continues through the week

Published 5:30 AM

Highs have been steadily (but slowly) rising over the last three days, and should peak today very close to 100 degrees, but hopefully just shy of that mark. We topped out at 96 yesterday.

The warming is primarily the result of high pressure, coupled with a modest move of the Jetstream.

Much of the Southern tier of states will see highs 5-10 degrees warmer than normal into the weekend.

Late Sunday into Monday, and strong trough of low pressure will move in, creating some gusty conditions but significantly cooling down the temps for most of the next week.

Patrick Evans

