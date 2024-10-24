Blaze in Aguanga blackens 40 acres, prompts evacuation of mobile home park

A brush fire that erupted today in Aguanga consumed 40 acres in less than an hour and prompted highway closures before Cal Fire aircraft slowed it down.

The non-injury blaze was reported just after noon Thursday in the area of Highways 79 and 371, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency reported multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate to the south, less than a mile west of the Rancho California RV Resort.

Three Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters began making runs on the brusher at 12:35 p.m., slowing its advance, according to reports from the scene. As of 1 p.m., there was zero-percent containment.

An evacuation order was issued for the mobile home park and scattered properties along Highway 79.

The two-lane corridor was completely shut down by sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers between Sage Road to the west and Highway 371 to the east for public safety. The junction for the two highways was also closed due to the proximity of the flames.

There was no immediate word regarding how the fire might have started. At three sizable wildland blazes have occurred in the general area since June.