District Attorney’s “Fighting Fentanyl” campaign warns residents of deadly risks, hefty sentences

"Fighting Fentanyl," it's the Riverside District Attorney's newest campaign launched to warn residents of the deadly risks of fentanyl and sellers of the office's zero-tolerance policy in prosecuting dealers.

Following a deadly 2023 for the county with 554 fentanyl-related deaths, District Attorney Mike Hestrin says this campaign will predominantly target younger demographics on social media.

Launched on October 23rd for Red Ribbon Week, "Fighting Fentanyl" will feature weekly prosecution effort updates, informational graphics, a victim-centered vlog and digital billboards across the county.

So far, Hestrin says the district's Crime Prevention Unit has already offered 150 presentations on the dangers of fentanyl in schools and reached nearly 20,000 students, parents and teachers.

Riverside County has been a trailblazer in prosecuting fentanyl dealers, with their first guilty verdict in the 2023 case that convicted Vicente David Romero for second degree murder in the death Kelsey King.

For more information on the campaign, visit: https://rivcoda.org/news/fighting_fentanyl