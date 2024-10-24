Live entertainment, events, and food offerings for Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon festival announced

Agua Caliente Casinos is presenting its 10th annual, Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24.

The festival will have live entertainment, food trucks, face painting, outdoor activities, and giveaways. The celebration will continue at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City for the Agua Caliente Casinos Balloon Glow After Party.

Starting at 2 p.m., the Cathedral City Festival Lawn and Community Amphitheater will offer free access to ACE Club Members and Cathedral City residents.

On Saturday, November 23, doors will open early for LeAnn Rimes performance, set to begin at 5 p.m., with Emily West as the opening act.

Admission is free, and this is a 21+ event.



“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor to such an important annual event in the Coachella Valley. Every November, people come from all over the world to witness the hot air balloons take flight and to experience the beauty these magnificent balloons bring to our clear desert skies,” said Senior Director of Marketing Pearl Aguinaldo.

Tickets are available for purchase. For more information on the event, visit https://www.hotairballoonfest.com/