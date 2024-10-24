Local man describes help he recieved and why he plans to be at Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday marks the 2024 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' Coachella Valley event at Palm Desert's Civic Center Park.

The morning of fun and fundraising supports Alzheimer's research to find a cure, along with local programs and services for people with the disease and their caregivers.

Dr. Les Adelson lost his husband Tom to the disease this past year and says the Alzheimer's Association supported him and his partner during a challenging journey.

Adelson said, "It changed my life because not only did it help me but it empowered me to help others. And that's really my goal with working with the organization is to make a difference for other people and to make the journey easier."

Adelson says the walk's impact on research and medications, even in the last year, is significant. One such pricey treatment, an FDA-approved Leqembi, is now covered by Medicare Part B. The breakthrough is big for the Alzheimer's community.

Saturday's event will be at the Civic Center Amphitheater starting at 8:00 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m.

It will be followed by a promise garden ceremony featuring different-colored flowers for people touched in different ways by Alzheimer's including a white flower for the day when there's a cure.

You can sign up for Saturday's walk-- or donate HERE.

