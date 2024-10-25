Coachella Valley business owner fundraising for shops hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

It's been nearly a month since back to back hurricanes destroyed parts of the southeastern coast.

However, Laura McCann and Catherine LePetit say the pain and trauma from losing everything in their business remain.

McCann and LePetit are small business owners of clean wellness brands. Both were hit hard when Hurricane's Helene and Milton hit their supply rooms in Asheville, North Carolina and Sarasota, Florida.

Now, local business owner Lynn Power is crowdsourcing for the founders to rebuild.

It began within their community, Conscious Beauty Collective, a consortium of more than 50 clean beauty businesses.

After the storms wrecked over $200,000 in product, Power mobilized other entrepreneurs to help and set up a GoFundMe for McCann and LePetit.

Despite their recent hardships, the women say the silver lining in all of this has been the support they've received through Conscious Beauty Collective.

For more details on the storm's aftermath and how they're recovering, tune in at 6 for the full report.

To support the Conscious Beauty Collective fundraiser, visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-lives-small-businesses-devastated-by-helene?qid=a14518e38d198502eaebf8bb5715cdfa